Chargers pick up their option on Derwin James’ contract

Safety Derwin James has been missing for most of the last two seasons, but that didn’t stop the Chargers from picking up their option on his contract for the 2022 season.

Albert Breer of SI.com reported the move on Thursday afternoon. The move guarantees his $9.052 million salary for next season.

James had a strong rookie season for the Chargers that ended with a trip to the Pro Bowl, but he suffered a stress fracture in his foot the next summer that caused him to miss the first three months of the season. His five games that year were five more than he managed in 2020 as a torn meniscus needed season-ending surgery in September.

James had 139 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and three interceptions in his first 21 games and the Chargers will be hoping that the next two seasons feature a lot more of him than the last two.

