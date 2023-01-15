Chargers pick off 2 Trevor Lawrence passes in first 5 minutes

It took less than two minutes Saturday night in Jacksonville for a big play to take place in the AFC Wild-Card game between the Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers.

Trevor Lawrence will remember that his first postseason pass was picked off by LA’s Drue Tranquill.

That was not the way Doug Pederson drew up the start of this playoff game.

Two plays later, Austin Ekeler — who is a touchdown machine — was in the end zone and the Chargers were up 7-0 after the PAT.

The Jaguars moved the ball on their second drive. However, the result was the same. Pederson decided to \try for a first down rather than attempt a field goal of about 50 yards.

Brandon Staley of the Chargers is known for following analytics. Not sure if they told Pederson to go for it on this play but Asante Samuel picked the Lawrence pass.

The Chargers turned that pick into 3 point as Cameron Dicker kicked a short field goal to make it 10-0,

