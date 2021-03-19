Chargers should be on phone with recently released CB Kyle Fuller

In a surprising fashion, the Bears released cornerback Kyle Fuller on Thursday.

Now a free agent, Fuller should have high interest from the Chargers, who are in need of an upgrade at the position, given the fact that the team has a void to fill after releasing Casey Hayward.

Touted as one of the league’s most complete cover corners, Fuller would give the defensive backfield a huge boost.

Through six seasons, Fuller, 29, is a two-time Pro Bowl selection, who set a career-high with seven interceptions in 2018. Since 2014, he has 82 passes defensed, 19 interceptions, four forced fumbles and 390 tackles.

One of the reasons why L.A. could be high on Fuller’s destination list is because of his familiarity with the system. Fuller knows head coach Brandon Staley from their time with the Bears in 2018, in which he had his All-Pro season playing in Vic Fangio’s scheme.

Adding Fuller, who can be a No. 1 corner, and pairing him with Davis on the outside with Chris Harris, Jr. in the slot and Derwin James being a jack of all trades would give the Bolts an elite secondary.

The signing of Fuller would also give Los Angeles more flexibility in the draft. The team would be able to solidify the offensive line in the early going while addressing the defensive line and the tight end, safety and wide receiver position.

Only time will tell.