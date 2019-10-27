Chargers' Philip Rivers, Anthony Lynn get in animated sideline discussion after interception

The Los Angeles Chargers’ season has not gone as smoothly as hoped. In Chicago on Sunday, that took on another look.

During the Chargers’ third drive of the game, Philip Rivers threw an interception that Kyle Fuller nearly returned for a Bears touchdown. It was the third play of the drive after the Chargers lost a yard and gained 2 back from their own 23-yard line. Fuller was downed at the 4.

Kyle Fuller intercepts Rivers and almost returns it to the house! #LACvsCHI #Bears100



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/a16R5wPShJ pic.twitter.com/pjzIzc80UA — NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The interception was Rivers’ seventh of the season.

[Watch live local and primetime NFL games free with the Yahoo Sports app]

It was then that cameras focused on Rivers going back to his sideline and exchanging heated words with head coach Anthony Lynn. At one point, Lynn gives him a small point as he’s walking away and Rivers points right back, more forcefully.

Philip Rivers and Anthony Lynn are exchanging words on the sidelines. pic.twitter.com/sCDcf6U6Pj — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 27, 2019

Story continues

The chatter seemed to stem from a missed penalty call that Rivers was advocating for down the field on Keenan Allen. When a referee came over to speak with Lynn, Rivers came back into the fray that also included Allen on the left side.

The Chargers defense held the Bears to a field goal on the ensuing drive which proved critical as they held on, thanks to a missed Eddy Pineiro field goal on the game’s final play, to win 17-16.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers and head coach Anthony Lynn had words after an interception Sunday. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

More from Yahoo Sports: