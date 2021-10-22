Chargers PFF grades: Top 5 offensive, defensive performers through first 6 games of 2021

Which Chargers players have impressed the most this season?

With that being said, here are the best performers on both sides of the ball, according to Pro Football Focus’ player grades.

Note: To be more accurate, this is based on players who have played at least half the snaps on offense (424) or defense (398).

Top 5 Offense

QB Justin Herbert — 86.8 (4th of 33)

C Corey Linsley — 79.3 (4th of 35)

G Matt Feiler — 78.4 (8th of 74)

WR Mike Williams — 77.9 (13th of 110)

T Rashawn Slater — 75.8 (13th of 79)

Top 5 Defense

EDGE Joey Bosa — 83.8 (11th of 106)

S Derwin James — 70.7 (19th of 86)

S Nasir Adderley — 66.1 (30th of 86)

CB Asante Samuel Jr. — 62.8 (59th of 118)

NT Linval Joseph — 54.5 (78th of 112)