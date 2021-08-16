Chargers PFF grades: Best, worst performers in preseason victory over Rams

In the first preseason game, the Chargers came out victorious over the Rams last Saturday night, 13-6.

For the most part, the starters remained sidelined while the majority of the playing time went to those in the middle to the back end of the depth chart who are vouching for a role or a spot on the 53-man roster.

With that being said, here are the best and worst performers from Saturday’s game, according to Pro Football Focus’ player grades.

Top 5 Offense

RB Larry Rountree — 87.7

WR Jason Moore — 83.8

RB Darius Bradwell — 83.5

WR Josh Palmer — 83.3

TE Hunter Kampmoyer — 81.7

Top 5 Defense

LB Cole Christensen — 91.4

LB Kyzir White — 91.0

CB Kemon Hall — 90.9

CB John Brannon — 88.0

DT Forrest Merrill — 84.0

Bottom 5 Offense

C Scott Quessenberry — 50.2

WR K.J. Hill — 49.0

G Brenden Jaimes — 47.8

TE Tre’ McKitty — 47.0

G Tyree St. Louis — 43.6

Bottom 5 Defense

EDGE Uchenna Nwosu — 46.9

DT Breiden Fehoko — 44.8

EDGE Jesse Lemonier — 42.0

DL Chris Okoye — 29.9

LB Damon Lloyd — 28.2