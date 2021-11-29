Chargers PFF grades: Best, worst performers in Week 12 loss to Broncos
In Week 12, the Chargers fell to the Broncos, 28-13.
Along the way, very few players performed well, and a handful of others struggled.
With that being said, here are the best and worst performers from Sunday’s contest, according to Pro Football Focus’ player grades.
Note: To be more accurate, this is based on players who played at least 40% of the snaps on offense (71) or defense (62).
Top 5 Offense
OL Corey Linsley — 72.2
OT Rashawn Slater — 68.0
WR Mike Williams — 67.3
WR Keenan Allen — 65.8
WR Josh Palmer — 63.8
Top 5 Defense
S Derwin James — 91.1
EDGE Joey Bosa — 83.6
EDGE Uchenna Nwosu — 71.6
CB Chris Harris Jr. — 68.7
CB Tevaughn Campbell — 56.9
Bottom 5 Offense
TE Donald Parham — 55.9
WR Jalen Guyton — 55.7
QB Justin Herbert — 55.7
G Michael Schofield — 55.5
G Senio Kelemete — 36.1
Bottom 5 Defense
S Nasir Adderley — 55.7
DT Jerry Tillery — 53.7
CB Michael Davis — 52.9
DT Justin Jones — 40.6
LB Drue Tranquill — 38.0