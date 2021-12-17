Chargers PFF grades: Best, worst performers in Week 15 loss to Chiefs

In Week 15, the Chargers fell to the Chiefs in a thrilling Thursday night battle.

Along the way, some players performed well, and there were a few who struggled.

With that being said, here are the best and worst performers from the Week 15 contest, according to Pro Football Focus player grades.

Note: To be more accurate, this is based on players who played at least 40% of the snaps on offense (79) or defense (71).

Top 5 Offense

QB Justin Herbert – 89.6

OT Storm Norton – 78.0

OL Matt Feiler – 78.0

OL Michael Schofield – 75.4

OT Trey Pipkins – 71.0

Top 5 Defense

EDGE Joey Bosa – 76.1

DT Justin Jones – 73.1

LB Kyzir White – 70.4

CB Michael Davis – 65.4

DT Jerry Tillery – 60.2

Bottom 5 Offense

WR Jalen Guyton – 61.8

TE Stephen Anderson – 58.9

WR Josh Palmer – 58.6

TE Jared Cook – 56.6

TE Tre’ McKitty – 51.1

Bottom 5 Defense

CB Tevaughn Campbell – 49.7

S Derwin James – 46.3

S Nasir Adderley – 42.0

S Trey Marshall – 35.4

LB Drue Tranquill – 29.4