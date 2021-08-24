Chargers PFF grades: Best, worst performers in preseason loss to 49ers

In the second preseason game of the year, the Chargers came up short against the 49ers, 15-10

For the most part, the starters remained sidelined while the majority of the playing time went to those in the middle to the back end of the depth chart who are vouching for a role or a spot on the 53-man roster.

With that being said, here are the best and worst performers from Sunday’s game, according to Pro Football Focus’ player grades.

Top 5 Offense

OL Nate Gilliam — 73.7

RB Joshua Kelley — 71.1

OL Brenden Jaimes — 69.2

RB Darius Bradwell — 67.1

OL Ryan Hunter — 66.4

Top 5 Defense

EDGE Kyler Fackrell — 91.1

CB Tevaughn Campbell — 75.9

DT Forrest Merrill — 73.1

CB John Brannon — 68.3

CB Kemon Hall — 67.6

Bottom 5 Offense

WR Tyron Johnson — 48.7

QB Chase Daniel — 48.2

TE Stephen Anderson — 47.7

TE Matt Sokol — 47.1

OL Kyle Spalding — 28.7

Top 5 Defense

EDGE Uchenna Nwosu — 43.9

DT Christian Covington — 41.6

LB Kyzir White — 36.1

LB Cole Christiansen — 32.9

LB Drue Tranquill — 29.7