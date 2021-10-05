Chargers PFF grades: Best, worst performers in Week 4 win over Raiders

In Week 4 of the 2021 regular season, the Chargers took care of business in primetime against the Raiders.

En route to victory, there were a handful of players that helped guide them to along the way.

With that being said, here are the best and worst performers from Monday’s contest, according to Pro Football Focus’ player grades.

Top 5 Offense

TE Jared Cook — 90.4

C Corey Linsley — 87.1

RB Austin Ekeler — 85.7

OT Rashawn Slater — 83.6

QB Justin Herbert — 83.0

Top 5 Defense

EDGE Joey Bosa — 90.8

NT Forrest Merrill — 87.9

DT Linval Joseph — 82.6

EDGE Kyler Fackrell — 81.9

LB Drue Tranquill — 81.4

Bottom 5 Offense

RB Larry Rountree III — 52.7

WR Mike Williams — 52.1

CB Tevaughn Campbell — 46.0

OT Storm Norton — 44.4

G Michael Schofield — 30.8

Bottom 5 Defense

DT Breiden Fehoko — 60.0

EDGE Chris Rumph — 57.1

S Derwin James — 48.0

S Alohi Gilman — 45.6

EDGE Uchenna Nwosu — 39.5