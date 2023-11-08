Chargers PFF grades: Best, worst performers in Week 9 win over Jets

In Week 9, the Chargers defeated the Jets, 27-6.

Along the way, there were some standout performers and others that were duds.

With that, here are the best and worst performers from Monday’s contest, according to Pro Football Focus’ player grades.

Note: To be more accurate, this is based on players who played at least 35% of the snaps on offense (57) or defense (66).

Top 5 Offense

WR Keenan Allen — 84.6

QB Justin Herbert — 68.6

OL Will Clapp – 60.2

RB Joshua Kelley — 58.7

OT Trey Pipkins — 58.6

Top 5 Defense

S Alohi Gilman – 90.8

EDGE Joey Bosa – 83.6

DT Otito Ogbonnia — 82.9

S Derwin James — 82.3

DL Morgan Fox — 82.0

Bottom 5 Offense

WR Jalen Guyton — 52.1

TE Gerald Everett — 51.0

TE Donald Parham – 49.8

RB Austin Ekeler — 48.4

OL Zion Johnson — 42.8

Bottom 5 Defense

LB Kenneth Murray — 69.9

DT Austin Johnson — 61.6

CB Asante Samuel Jr. — 60.9

S Dean Marlowe — 59.3

CB Michael Davis — 56.6

