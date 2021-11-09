Chargers PFF grades: Best, worst performers in win over Eagles

In Week 9 of the 2021 regular season, the Chargers took care of business against the Eagles.

En route to victory, there were a handful of players who helped guide them to along the way.

With that being said, here are the best and worst performers from Sunday’s contest, according to Pro Football Focus’ player grades.

Top 5 Offense

OL Matt Feiler – 86.4

OT Rashawn Slater – 84.0

QB Justin Herbert – 83.2

TE Donald Parham – 82.7

TE Jared Cook – 81.8

Top 5 Defense

LB Kyzir White – 91.4

DT Linval Joseph – 85.0

EDGE Uchenna Nwosu – 72.7

DT Christian Covington – 67.4

DT Jerry Tillery – 67.0

Bottom 5 Offense

WR Jalen Guyton – 57.9

TE Tre’ McKitty – 57.2

RB Larry Rountree – 56.7

OG Michael Schofield – 53.6

RB Joshua Kelley – 53.3

Bottom 5 Defense

EDGE Chris Rumph – 55.6

CB Chris Harris Jr. – 47.5

DT Justin Jones – 46.3

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga – 42.7

EDGE Kyler Fackrell – 37.5