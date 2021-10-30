Will the Chargers-Patriots matchup be on in your area?

The Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) are set to get Week 8 underway against the New England Patriots (3-4).

Those in the periwinkle area on the TV map will get the game on CBS, courtesy of 506 Sports.

If you’re in the red area, you will get the matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. Those in the green area will see the Cincinnati Bengals take on the New York Jets.

If you’re in the orange area, you will watch the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills. In the aqua will be shown Tennessee Titans against the Indianapolis Colts. Those in the yellow we get the bout between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks.

Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will have the call.

Los Angeles is currently a 4.5-point favorite over New England. Sunday’s matchup will begin at 1:05 pm PT.