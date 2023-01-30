Chargers passing on Thomas Brown and Zac Robinson, will hire Kellen Moore as OC

It doesn’t appear that Thomas Brown or Zac Robinson will be heading to the other team that plays in Los Angeles. The Chargers interviewed both Rams assistants for their offensive coordinator position, but the team is going in a different direction.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Chargers are expected to hire Kellen Moore as their new offensive coordinator. He will replace Joe Lombardi, who the Chargers fired this offseason.

It seemed like the Chargers were keen on poaching another coach from the Rams, with Brown and Robinson being strong candidates. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN even reported that Robinson was considered the favorite for the job until Moore came along.

The Chargers also interviewed Rams senior assistant Greg Olson for the job.

As disappointing as it may be for Robinson and Brown to not get the opportunity with the Chargers – which would’ve come with the chance to call the offensive plays – it’s good news for the Rams as they hope to keep both on Sean McVay’s staff.

