Chargers OT Rashawn Slater suffers season-ending injury

The Chargers will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending ruptured biceps tendon in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Slater sustained the injury in the third quarter and was replaced by Storm Norton, who allowed eight pressures on 25 pass-blocking snaps.

Slater, the No. 13 overall selection of the 2021 NFL draft, allowed only 26 pressures and four sacks while imposing will in the run game. He was also named a Pro Bowler and earned Second-Team All-Pro in his rookie season.

