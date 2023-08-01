Chargers OT Rashawn Slater ready to roll after season-ending injury

After one of the best rookie seasons by an offensive tackle, Rashawn Slater was set for a sensational sophomore campaign. Unfortunately, it was cut short by a torn biceps injury that he suffered in Week 3 against the Jaguars.

Slater missed 15 games in total, including the playoff.

Ten months later, fully healthy, Slater is ready to roll and return to his dominant ways. But now

“I definitely want to be like the best version of myself,” Slater said. “I think I’ve improved as a player since then, just in the way that I see the game and in my technique. I definitely think there was a lot to improve upon that year.

“I don’t anticipate taking any steps back, that’s for sure,” Slater added. “The nice thing about this is that it healed up really well, so it shouldn’t be an issue.”

Slater, the No. 13 overall selection of the 2021 NFL draft, allowed only 26 pressures and four sacks on 752 pass-block snaps while imposing will in the run game in Year 1. He was named a Pro Bowler and earned Second-Team All-Pro.

As Slater prepares to return to live-game action, he’s benefited from going up against the dynamic duo of edge defenders Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack in training camp as the team is now in pads.

“I take away a lot from those like. Joey and Khalil, they’re so smart in the way they play off of O-linemen,” Slater said. “Every training camp it’s like, if you have just one little mistake in your technique here, they’re going to find a way to exploit that. They really keep you honest.”

“The margin for error is so small, I think it really teaches you quickly what you’re doing wrong and what you need to fix because once they see something, it’s over,” Slater added. “They take advantage of it so well.”

Slater will be a key cog in what is arguably the most complete offensive line that the Chargers have had in many years.

Jamaree Salyer, who started in place of Slater last season, will be the starter at right guard, while Zion Johnson moves over to left guard. They also return center Corey Linsley and right tackle Trey Pipkins, who re-signed on a three-year deal.

