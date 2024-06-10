Chargers OT Joe Alt officially signs rookie contract

The Chargers continue to sign their 2024 rookie class.

Offensive tackle Joe Alt agreed to a four-year deal with a fifth-year option on Monday prior to the team’s minicamp. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the contract is worth $33.2 million in its first four years with a signing bonus of $20.9 million.

Alt’s contract as the fifth overall pick of the draft is largely predetermined in value, outside of some pay structure negotiables. His $20.9 million signing bonus is in line with what Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon got as 2023’s No. 5 overall selection.

Eight of the Chargers’ nine draft selections have now agreed to their rookie deals. Second-round wide receiver Ladd McConkey has yet to agree to terms. However, McConkey remaining unsigned to this point is par for the course with second-rounders recently. Tuli Tuipulotu was similarly the last Chargers’ rookie to sign of the 2023 draft class in late June.

Attention now turns to minicamp and training camp, where Alt will look to assert himself as the Chargers’ starting right tackle. With a conversion to a position he has not yet played, LA’s new rookie will look to set the tone early. Alt worked with Alex Boone in the predraft process to cross-train at both tackle spots for whichever team would end up drafting him.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire