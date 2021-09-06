Chargers OT Bryan Bulaga’s status unknown for season opener

The Chargers will head into the 2021 season with a completely revamped offensive line that features starters at four spots.

However, the only returner from last season, right tackle Bryan Bulaga, might not be available for this upcoming Sunday’s matchup against The Washington Football Team.

The status of Bulaga, who is currently dealing with a hip flexor issue, will be determined when the team starts practicing this week, according to head coach Brandon Staley. If the veteran can’t play, Storm Norton would then get the start at right tackle.

Signed last offseason, Bulaga was expected to be the heart and soul on a fairly inexperienced offensive line but instead, he spent the majority of the season on the sidelines – making 10 starts, only playing 37.87% of the offensive snaps.

The talent of Bulaga is there, but so is the injury history. If the 32-year old can’t consistently stay healthy, the team may decide to cut ties with him before he enters the final year of his contract in 2022.