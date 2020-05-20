Chargers to open preseason against Cowboys at SoFi Stadium

The Chargers will play their first two preseason games at SoFi Stadium, shown under construction on March 19. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers are scheduled to make their first appearance in the new SoFi Stadium on Aug. 16 for their 2020 preseason opener against Dallas.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m., the team announced Wednesday.

Six days later, on Aug. 22, the Chargers are scheduled to be the home team in an exhibition against the Rams. That game has a 7 p.m. kickoff.

The Chargers' final two preseason games are on the road: Aug. 27 at Seattle and Sept. 3 at San Francisco, both beginning at 7 p.m.