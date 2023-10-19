Chargers open practice window for Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia

The Chargers have gotten two injured players back on the practice field.

Los Angeles announced that the team has opened the 21-day practice window for receiver Jalen Guyton and defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia.

Both players are on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. Guyton suffered a torn ACL last season while Ogbonnia suffered a ruptured patellar tendon.

Guyton has been with the Chargers since 2019. He played just three games last year, catching a pair of passes for 64 yards. But back in 2021, he caught 31 passes for 448 yards with three TDs.

Ogbonnia was a fifth-round pick in 2022. He appeared in seven games as a rookie, recording 14 total tackles.