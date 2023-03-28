Chargers open contract negotiations with Justin Herbert as Eagles work to sign Jalen Hurts

Glenn Erby
·2 min read

The Eagles are saying everything right about not being pressured into giving Jalen Hurts a significant contract extension.

Well, we’ll see if Howie Roseman is serious because the competition to strike a deal first has heated up. ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry reports that negotiations between the Chargers and Justin Herbert are underway.

“Those talks are ongoing,” coach Brandon Staley said at the NFL’s annual league meeting. “We’re at the beginning of all that, but all know how we feel about him.”

Staley echoed Eagles GM Howie Roseman, who stated that he’s looking to complete a deal with his All-Pro quarterback “relatively soon.”

“We want him here long term,” Roseman said. “He’s going into the last year of his deal, and that’s going to be a priority for us to extend him. We have a great relationship with him. You have to navigate the offseason understanding that we’re not going to lose our franchise quarterback with one year left on his deal. Whatever that means, it means that 2024 is going to look different. We’re not going to have a quarterback on a rookie deal. We’re going into it with our eyes open and understanding that we’ve got to kind of flip it. A lot of guys on our team, especially on offense, have long-term deals. It’s not like we don’t have a bunch of guys who aren’t on long-term deals.”

A 2020 second-round pick, Hurts won’t have to worry about a fifth-year option before he can cash out, and 2023 will be the final year of his rookie contract.

Herbert, 25, became eligible to negotiate and sign a deal after the season.

He doesn’t have the personal accolades of Hurts, Lamar Jackson, or Joe Burrow.

Still, the former Oregon star is a top-seven quarterback and has amassed 14,089 passing yards and 94 touchdowns with 35 interceptions since being the sixth pick in the draft.

Last season, Herbert led the Chargers to their first playoff berth since 2018.

Now both organizations will work to get a deal done, with Philadelphia badly needing to strike a deal with the MVP runner-up and second-team All-Pro before the AFC West franchise gives Herbert $55 million a season or more in the coming weeks.

More Eagles News and Notes!

NFL approves proposal for 1 preseason cut date from 90 players to 53-man roster limit

10 Eagles who could make a switch after NFL owners approve players wearing Number Zero

5 QB needy teams that could convince the Eagles to swap picks in first round

Nick Sirianni has high praise for Trey Sermon when discussing Eagles' RB room

Takeaways and observations from Nick Sirianni's media session at NFL Owners Meetings

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Justin Herbert’s status for start of offseason program unclear after left shoulder surgery

    Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is in line to receive a significant payday at some point this offseason. But it may take some time for Herbert to make his way to the practice field this spring. Herbert underwent surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder in late January to repair a torn labrum. Herbert played through the [more]

  • Brandon Staley on possible Justin Herbert extension: Those talks are ongoing

    Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is one of three signal-callers selected in the 2020 draft who seems sure to receive a second contract by the time the 2023 regular season begins. The 2020 AP offensive rookie of the year, Herbert has set himself up for a big payday with his work over his first few seasons, [more]

  • Senegal, South Africa, B. Faso qualify as Namibia shock Cameroon

    Defending champions Senegal, South Africa and Burkina Faso qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations in matchday four on Tuesday while Namibia are close to joining them after a shock win over Cameroon.Mihlali Mayambela pounced on a loose ball to score the winner as South Africa defeated Liberia 2-1 in Monrovia and join shock 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco as the Group K qualifiers.

  • Change to one preseason roster cut passes without presentation

    When 24 votes are necessary to pass a proposed rule change and 25 teams proposing a given rule change, it’s safe to say it’s going to pass. And 25 teams did indeed propose the shift in preseason roster cuts, with the multi-step process now going back to one fell swoop, 90-man rosters dropping to 53 [more]

  • Highland boys tennis team posts non-conference road victory against Belleville West

    “I was really proud of the team’s effort today. Highland has a great tennis team and I thought we played them competitively,” the Maroons coach said.

  • Odell Beckham at NFL owners’ meetings talking to teams

    Odell Beckham is doing what Lamar Jackson should be doing. The free agent receiver arrived at the Biltmore in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon. He warmly greeted his former head coach with the Browns, Kevin Stefanski, during a random encounter upon his arrival. Beckham later was seen having a brief discussion with Jets General Manager Joe [more]

  • Devin McCourty implores Patriots to consider Lamar Jackson trade

    Should the Patriots at least reach out to the Ravens about acquiring quarterback Lamar Jackson? If you ask former safety Devin McCourty, there's an easy answer.

  • Calvin Ridley will wear No. 0 jersey for Jaguars

    Just minutes after the NFL voted to allow players to wear No. 0 jerseys this season, Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley became the first player to announce that he will wear 0. “Excited to be the first Jaguars player to wear zero,” Ridley wrote on Twitter. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence replied with a tweet addressing [more]

  • 'On to Cincinnati?' Bill Belichick suddenly cares about the past

    Bill Belichick has never been one to celebrate the past. But suddenly, as the Patriots settle into mediocrity, he's all about the last 25 years.

  • Joe Douglas: Pursuing Lamar Jackson would be “disingenuous” and “negotiating in bad faith”

    Aaron Rodgers intends to play for the Jets in 2023. The Jets intend for Rodgers to play for them in 2023. The New York and Green Bay just haven’t agreed to a trade to finalize those intentions yet. So while teams may sign Lamar Jackson to an offer sheet and the quarterback revealed publicly on [more]

  • Five possible Lamar Jackson destinations this NFL offseason

    Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.

  • Packers, Jets make progress toward an Aaron Rodgers deal

    The most tangible evidence yet of a thawing of the ice between the Packers and Jets came on Monday, when Green Bay G.M. Brian Gutekunst admitted his team won’t necessarily get a first-round pick for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That statement fairly can be interpreted as an indication that the Packers finally have abandoned their insistence [more]

  • What would it cost Patriots to acquire Lamar Jackson from Ravens?

    Do the Patriots have the financial resources and the trade capital to land Lamar Jackson? Amid the trade buzz surrounding the Ravens quarterback, here's an explainer of how Jackson-to-New England would work.

  • Jim Irsay on Lamar Jackson: Money not a problem, I don’t like fully guaranteed contracts

    The money free agent quarterback Lamar Jackson is asking for is not too much for the Colts. But the guarantees on his contract might be. That’s the word from Colts owner Jim Irsay, who told reporters that the Colts are willing to pay Jackson a lot, but not to give him a fully guaranteed contract. [more]

  • Matt LaFleur: We all should temper our expectations for Jordan Love

    Packers coach Matt LaFleur didn’t say much about Aaron Rodgers. He said a lot about Jordan Love. After one start in three seasons of backing up Rodgers, Love will become the team’s QB1 this season. “It’s going to be a different role for him certainly, and I think we all kind of have to temper [more]

  • Here is what Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday at the annual NFL meetings

    Chiefs coach Andy Reid talked about Eric Bieniemy’s departure, how long he celebrated the Super Bowl LVII victory and there was a viral moment about Jordan Love.

  • What coaches are saying about landing former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

    If Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t get signed soon, he may have to wait until after the 2023 NFL Draft to find NFL life after the Cowboys

  • Andy Reid doesn't know who Jordan Love is, Bears Twitter loves it

    The Chiefs played against Jordan Love when he spot started for the Packers in 2021, but clearly he didn't leave an impression on Andy Reid.

  • Eagles coach Nick Sirianni raves about running back Trey Sermon

    Nick Sirianni spoke at length about Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott - then he got super pumped talking about another RB. By Reuben Frank

  • Sir Nick Faldo coaxed out of retirement to cover Masters

    Less than a year after crying live on air when hanging up his microphone on US TV, Sir Nick Faldo has been coaxed back into the booth by Sky Sports to commentate on next week’s Masters for his home audience.