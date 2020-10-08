Chargers open up as 8-point underdogs vs. Saints in Week 5

The Los Angeles Chargers (1-3) have opened up as 8-point underdogs to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5 of the 2020 regular season, per BetMGM.

The Chargers dropped their third consecutive game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend, 38-31.

The Bolts had momentum riding their way during the first half, led by the performance of quarterback Justin Herbert. But it slipped as QB Tom Brady and company torched L.A.’s defense in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Saints took care of business against the Detroit Lions, 35-29. After being down 14 points to start the contest, New Orleans scored five straight touchdowns, including two by wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith.

Monday’s matchup will begin at 5:20 p.m. PT and will be televised on ESPN.

