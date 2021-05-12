Chargers will open 2021 season at Washington

Quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers will open the 2021 season against Washington. (Reed Hoffmann / Associated Press)

The Chargers will open the 2021 season at Washington, the NFL announced Wednesday morning.

The game will kick off at 10 a.m. Sept. 12 and pit Justin Herbert, the league’s reigning offensive rookie of the year, against Chase Young, the league’s 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Also matching up against Young will be Chargers rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater. Slater’s NFL status rose prominently in 2019 with his performance against Young when Northwestern played Ohio State.

The remainder of the schedule is set to be released at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Along with playing their three AFC West foes home-and-home, the Chargers are scheduled to host Cleveland, Dallas, the New York Giants, Pittsburgh, New England and Minnesota.

Their additional road opponents will be Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Houston.

Washington is coming off a 7-9 season but made the playoffs by winning the NFC East under new coach Ron Rivera. Washington fell in the wild-card round to eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay, 31-23.

Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, signed as a free agent in March, is expected to enter training camp as Washington’s starting quarterback.

The 2021 opener will mark the head coaching debut of Brandon Staley, who was hired by the Chargers in January to replace Anthony Lynn.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.