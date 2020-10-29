The Chargers are the latest NFL team to have a player test positive for COVID-19.

One player tested positive and he and his close contacts were told to stay home and isolate, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The team will keep its facility open but all team meetings will be virtual today.

The Chargers play at Denver on Sunday afternoon. So far there has been no indication that the game will not be played as scheduled.

Chargers have one positive COVID-19 test originally appeared on Pro Football Talk