Chargers have one of NFL’s most complete rosters

The Chargers are stacked on both sides of the ball, and while still unproven, they appear to have a promising head coach in Brandon Staley.

Los Angeles’ roster was recognized by NFL Media’s Marc Ross, who tabbed them as being the fourth-most complete roster in the league.

The Chargers saw some turnover to their roster, letting go of notable players like Hunter Henry, Denzel Perryman, Rayshawn Jenkins, Casey Hayward, Trai Turner, Melvin Ingram, among others.

However, in correspondence, the team realized the offensive line has been the biggest issue the past few seasons and made the point to upgrade the unit, signing All-Pro center Corey Linsley, Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi and drafting Rashawn Slater.

Offensively, Los Angeles will be led by rookie sensation Justin Herbert. With the line that’s in place, and weapons around him; Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams, Tyron Johnson, Jalen Guyton, rookie Josh Palmer and Jared Cook, he should be set up for sophomore success.

Defensively, Staley will have a solid group of pieces to work with, led by Derwin James, Joey Bosa, Michael Davis, Kenneth Murray, Drue Tranquill, Linval Joseph, Chris Harris Jr. and rookie Asante Samuel Jr. Jerry Tillery, Uchenna Nwosu and Nasir Adderley are players primed to breakout.

Loaded in all facets, I specifically went into detail why this team is capable of winning the AFC West, which can be found here.