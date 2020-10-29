Chargers OL Ryan Groy tests positive for COVID-19

Chargers offensive lineman Ryan Groy has tested positive for COVID-19, and is expected to be be on the reserve/COVID-19 list later Thursday.

A positive test was discovered on Wednesday night, according to a statement by the team, which originally didn’t identify the player. The player and those in close contact with him were told to remain at home Thursday.

Groy was immediately self-isolated following the positive test and contact tracing was initiated.

Prior to being tested positive, Groy appeared in four games (three starts) this season at right guard while Trai Turner has been out with a groin injury.

Los Angeles has already made adjustments to their normal schedule. Practice will go as planned at Hoag Performance Center, but all team meetings will be held virtually.

L.A. plays the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

This is the Chargers’ first known positive test since the start of training camp back.