How Chargers offensive line might shake up vs. Broncos

The Chargers offensive line took a hit with injuries to two key starters, guard Trai Turner and tackle Bryan Bulaga, earlier this season.

Los Angeles has been without them for the past few weeks, and both of their statuses still remain in doubt heading into this weekend against the Broncos.

Turner has been ruled out while Bulaga is questionable for Week 8.

In addition, the team will be without Turner’s replacement, Ryan Groy, who was placed on the injured/COVID-19 list. They could also be without Bulaga’s replacement, Trey Pipkins, who was a close contact to Groy as well as his backup, Storm Norton, who is questionable with a knee injury.

Pipkins was placed on the COVID-19 list, but it doesn’t necessarily rule him out from Sunday’s contest, per coach Anthony Lynn.

However, if Bulaga, Pipkins and Norton can’t go, the offensive line will look a lot more thin than what it already was.

If this actually comes to fruition, here’s a look at the starting unit:

LT – Sam Tevi

LG – Forrest Lamp

C – Dan Feeney

RG – Scott Quessenberry

RT – Tyree St. Louis

Facing a Broncos defense that’s averaging three sacks per game, the Chargers offense could be in for a long day.