Chargers' offensive line focus continues with deal to keep Trey Pipkins III

Chargers offensive tackle Trey Pipkins III will be back on the right side of the line with guard Zion Johnson (77). (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers agreed to terms Tuesday on a three-year contract with right tackle Trey Pipkins III.

The deal, which can’t be made official until the start of the NFL’s new league year at 1 p.m. PT Wednesday, was confirmed by a person with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak publicly.

Pipkins, who was an unrestricted free agent, remains with the Chargers after establishing himself as the team’s starter in 2022.

Along with his development, Pipkins earned praise from coaches and teammates alike last season for his perseverance as he played through a lingering knee sprain.

A third-round pick in 2019, Pipkins was drafted as a project out of small-school Sioux Falls. He played mostly on special teams and as an injury replacement in his first three seasons.

Pipkins and Storm Norton split snaps throughout most of training camp last year until Pipkins was named the No. 1 before the start of the regular season.

He then started 14 games and played 92% of the Chargers’ offensive snaps. Pipkins was ranked 64th overall among tackles by Pro Football Focus.

His return means the Chargers could release veteran left guard Matt Feiler and replace him with Jamaree Salyer, a sixth-round pick a year ago who proved himself capable of starting in 2022.

The rest of the Chargers’ offensive line includes center Corey Linsley, left tackle Rashawn Slater and right guard Zion Johnson.

Linsley is considered one of the NFL’s best at his position. Slater (in 2021) and Johnson (in 2022) were both first-round picks. Slater made the Pro Bowl as a rookie before missing most of last season because of a biceps tear.

