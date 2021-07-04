Chargers offense to “run through” Justin Herbert

The Chargers have one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. They know it, and they plan to take full advantage of it.

Coach Brandon Staley recently told Robert Mays of the Athletic Football Show (via Hayley Elwood of Chargers.com) that the offense will revolve around the team’s second-year quarterback.

“I wanted our offense to run through Justin Herbert,” Staley said. “I wanted him to make it work and I think that’s what’s been fun to sort of get started.”

In other words, the Chargers won’t have a system. Herbert will be the system.

“I think that ultimately, those are the most dangerous quarterbacks you defend, where the quarterback becomes the system,” Staley said. “Studying the great players that have played that position and guys I’ve looked up to from a coaching standpoint like Jimmy Johnson, Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll, Mike Tomlin, Jim Harbaugh. Bill Parcells is a guy that since I was a little kid I’ve always admired, their quarterbacks have all played really, really well.”

Thus, while the potential success of the Chargers under Staley, a former defensive coordinator, could result in offensive coordinators getting head-coaching jobs elsewhere, the offense will remain the same because the offense is Herbert.

“[T]hey’ve had continuity with their head coach and they’ve had continuity with their systems,” Staley said regarding great quarterbacks. “I think that that’s something a defensive coach can provide, and hopefully I can provide it to our team. Not just to Justin Herbert, but to our team, [provide] that other side, that extra education that hopefully can sort of complete their thinking and help us be the team we’re capable of being.”

Based on Herbert’s performance as a rookie, the Chargers are capable of plenty. Even in a division that includes Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, the Chargers could compete to become the best team. Before that, they may end up being the best team in Los Angeles.

