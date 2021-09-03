Chargers OC Joe Lombardi impressed by TE Donald Parham’s growth

The Chargers tight end room is highlighted by veteran Jared Cook, but Donald Parham will also be a valuable piece this season.

Signed last year, the 6-foot-8 Parham took advantage of his limited opportunities, recording 10 catches for 159 yards (15.9 yards per reception) and three touchdowns on 20 targets in 2020.

Used primarily as a receiver in 2020, Parham has taken the steps to become a complete player at the position – showing more toughness and blocking ability throughout training camp and preseason.

“I was very optimistic about him as a receiver based on the little bit I saw on film and I think he’s stepped up and shown that he can do that more consistently. I’ve been impressed with his willingness and aggressiveness blocking which is important for a tight end,” Joe Lombardi said.

With Lombardi’s offense heavily predicated on matchups in which he will be show a wide variety of personnel packages, Parham should be a mismatch to threaten seams and in the red zone.

During the final season that Lombardi called plays for the Lions, QB Matthew Stafford targeted the tight end on nearly 25% of his passes. In addition, Saints’ Drew Brees relied heavily on his tight ends.

This just goes to show how involved Parham should be in the passing game, but knowing that he possesses capable upside as a blocker only benefits the offense even more.