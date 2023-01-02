Chargers now in line to meet Jaguars in playoffs

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a win against the reeling Tennessee Titans away from hosting a playoff game against the top wild card team in the AFC.

After Week 17, the Los Angeles Chargers have the inside path to earning that fifth seed and a trip to either Jacksonville or Nashville.

The Chargers improved to 10-6 on the year with a 31-10 blowout of the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Chargers now have the same record as the Baltimore Ravens after the latter dropped a Sunday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Los Angeles owns the tiebreaker over Baltimore (conference record) and can secure the fifth seed by beating the Denver Broncos in Week 18. If the Ravens lose to the Cincinnati Bengals, that’d also mean the Chargers get the fifth seed.

The Jaguars and Chargers met back in September at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The visiting Jaguars cruised to a 38-10 win.

Jacksonville also has a win this season over Baltimore.

The long shot scenario is that Jacksonville sneaks into the seventh seed after losing Saturday. That’d mean the Jaguars travel to play the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, or Cincinnati Bengals.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire