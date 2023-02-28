Chargers not sending head coach or general manager to NFL combine

The NFL combine is just days away. This will be where draft prospects get to show off their skills to professional teams to impress and get on their radars one last time.

Head coaches, scouts, general managers, and team executives attend the combine to evaluate the prospects firsthand and interview them. A large majority of them will be in attendance, as they are every year.

However, not all head coaches or general managers will be in attendance this year. On a rare occasion, Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco will not be in Indianapolis, IN this week.

That also means that they are not scheduled to speak to media members at Lucas Oil Stadium for their annual pre-combine press conference.

Typically, the media availabilities before the combine are a way to gauge what teams might be looking to do in free agency, the contract statuses of certain players, and the direction they may go in the draft.

The Saints, Patriots and Rams are the three other teams that will not have their head coach or general manager there, according to Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.

The reasoning for Staley and Telesco not being at the combine is unknown. So instead, the Chargers’ scouting department will be looking on up close while Staley and Telesco will be studying these prospects remotely.

Here’s the full press conference schedule for the coaches and general managers in attendance.

Press conference schedule for GMs & HCs at Combine. pic.twitter.com/S72Aaqfhnw — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 24, 2023

