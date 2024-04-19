Chargers not interested in "fair trade" for No. 5, has to be "attractive for us"

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said recently that he feels like the team will have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft if four quarterbacks go off the board to start the first round next week and that viewpoint was echoed by General Manager Joe Hortiz on Thursday.

Hortiz held his pre-draft press conference and the possibility of trading out of the No. 5 pick was one of the topics of conversation. He said the Chargers "believe strongly" in Harbaugh's view of the value of their pick in the four quarterback scenario and said that being blown away by an offer was "a good way to look at it" as opposed to a deal that feels like a win for both sides.

"There's certainly, 'It's too good of a deal', in terms of what you’re getting back," Hortiz said, via the team's website. "They have to make it attractive to us for us to move away from those players. The whole, 'It's a fair trade, it's a wash'. I don't think that's a trade we're interested in."

In a hypothetical trade, Hortiz said they would want "as many picks as we can this year" but also noted the value of stockpiling picks in future seasons if they are attractive enough for the team to delay making their first pick next Thursday night.