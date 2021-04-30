Chargers take Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater with 13th pick of NFL draft

Breaking News:

Jeff Miller
·1 min read
Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater appears on the Red Carpet at the Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame before the first round of the 2021 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer, Pool)
The Chargers filled a big hole by drafting Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater with the 13th pick of the NFL draft (David Dermer / Associated Press)

RASHAWN SLATER, OFFENSIVE TACKLE

6 feet 4, 304 pounds, Northwestern, Round 1, Pick 13

Notable: Slater was a three-year starter in college and has experience at both left and right tackle. He separated himself during the 2019 season with a strong showing against Ohio State’s Chase Young, the No. 2 overall pick last year.

Last season: Slater opted out of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has said that not playing allowed him to concentrate more on NFL-specific skills.

Why the Chargers drafted him: General manager Tom Telesco has rebuilt the team’s offensive line, with only right tackle Bryan Bulaga returning among the starters. Slater gives the Chargers a young left tackle to help protect Justin Herbert, the NFL’s top offensive rookie last season. Telesco hadn’t used a first-round pick on an offensive lineman since selecting D.J. Fluker at No. 11 in 2013.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

