Chargers NFL Draft grades: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

There was much speculation heading into the the draft that former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh would be looking to draft some of his National Champion players and add them to the Los Angeles Chargers roster, and that speculation seemed to hold true in the third round with the addition of Michigan lineback Junior Colson.

Colson projects to be locked into a battle for the other interior linebacker position opposite veteran Denzel Perryman. Given Colson’s familiarity with this system and his vast starting experience in college he is set up to potentially start day one in Los Angeles.

A smart, instinctive, and productive linebacker, Colson is tremendous value at the top of the third round for a Chargers team that just lost multiple linebackers to free agency. Harbaugh’s first Michigan player off the board is a slam dunk.

Grade: A

