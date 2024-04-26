Chargers NFL Draft grade: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia 34th overall

The Chargers move up into the second round to help out their diminished receiving room by selecting an electric difference maker in Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

McConkey projects to be an immediate starter as the slot receiver for a Chargers team that saw its two previous starters depart this offseason. With Joshua Palmer and last year’s first-round pick Quentin Johnston set to play along the boundary, McConkey will help bring some electricity to the middle of the field.

With incredible elusiveness, electric in and out of his breaks, awesome yards after catch ability, and a reliable playmaker in crucial moments, McConkey is going to make an immediate impact in a new look Chargers offense.

Grade: B+

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire