Chargers NFL Draft grade: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame 5th overall

In a move that is reflective of their new head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Los Angeles Chargers secure their offensive line and add a massive human to anchor the right side of their line in Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt.

With Rashawn Slater already cemented at the left tackle spot, Alt is expected to kick out to the right tackle spot and give the Chargers two book end tackles for the next decade.

Alt is a secure pass protector with NFL bloodlines and a mean streak that will help in both phases of offense. The Chargers are intent on protecting Justin Herbert, and succeed in doing so with this pick.

Grade: B+

