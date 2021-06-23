Chargers near top of NFL in salary cap space over next three years

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco has done a fine job of bringing in as well as retaining top-tier players throughout the years.

Telesco has made this happen by drafting and developing young talent and making acquisitions for bargain of deals, which is reflective on their yearly spendings.

According to Pro Football Focus, Los Angeles has the sixth-best cap situation over the next three years.

The Chargers could have an argument as the best currently situated team in the NFL from a financial perspective. Of course, this relies on whether quarterback Justin Herbert can repeat — or even improve upon — his stellar rookie performance from 2020. They already have the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL in edge rusher Joey Bosa and the third-highest paid wide receiver in Keenan Allen under contract for the foreseeable future. There is no question the team could stand to improve at several spots along the roster, but they drafted a blue-chip left tackle prospect in Rashawn Slater, and pretty much every other potential weak spot shouldn’t break the bank by any means.

Over the next three offseasons, PFF projects the Bolts to have a combined $151.4 million in cap space to spend.

Next offseason, the Chargers will have notable players that will be free agents like Linval Joseph, Mike Williams, Chris Harris Jr., Uchenna Nwosu, Jared Cook, among others.

However, projected $51.1 million in cap space then, the team should have the flexibility to retain some of the players and bring in a big-name free agent.

At the end of the day, Los Angeles is built to win now and it should only continue to be that way, given their financial outlook.