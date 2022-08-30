Chargers name Trey Pipkins starting right tackle

The Chargers have their starting right tackle for the 2022 season.

Trey Pipkins was deemed the starter over Storm Norton, head coach Brandon Staley announced before practice on Tuesday.

Selected by Los Angeles in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Sioux Falls, Pipkins was tabbed as a developmental tackle with the potential to grow into a starting role.

However, the product on the field suggested otherwise, and he was being written off amid his struggles in his first two seasons. Pipkins made eight starts, with five of them coming in 2020. In that action, he allowed 42 pressures, 24 hurries, nine quarterback hits, and nine sacks.

When Bryan Bulaga went down in the first game of the 2021 season, Norton was plugged in as the starting right tackle. Meanwhile, Pipkins came on the field in jumbo packages, but it wasn’t long after that that he was inactive for four straight games due to lackluster play.

In Week 15 against the Chiefs, however, Pipkins got the chance to start at left tackle when Rashawn Slater was placed on the COVID-19 list. It was the best game of his career.

Two weeks later, he was called to start at right tackle against the Broncos while Norton was still inactive on the COVID-19 list. Pipkins did not allow a single pressure in 67 offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

In those two games, Pipkins displayed a player of much more confidence, an improvement from a technical standpoint in pass protection, and a never-before-seen brand of strength and physicality as a run-blocker.

Knowing he could carry his momentum and earn the starting spot over Norton, Pipkins spent the summer working with Slater and renowned offensive line trainer Duke Manyweather to further develop his game.

Pipkins rose to the occasion, allowing just one pressure in three preseason games and faring well against edge rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack during practices.

Keeping Justin Herbert upright is imperative, and Pipkins will have his work cut out for him in a division that now has new additions, Chandler Jones (Raiders) and Randy Gregory (Broncos), to go with Maxx Crosby and Bradley Chubb. Also, the Chiefs return Frank Clark and Chris Jones.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire