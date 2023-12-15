Chargers name interim head coach, interim general manager

Following their move to part ways with head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco, the Chargers announced their new interim head coach and interim general manager on Friday afternoon.

Los Angeles declared outside linebackers coach Giff Smith as its interim head coach and director of player personnel JoJo Wooden as its acting general manager.

Smith, who joined the Chargers in 2016, was in his second season as the team’s outside linebackers coach after spending six seasons coaching the defensive line. Before his time with the Bolts, he coached the defensive line for the Bills from 2010 to 2012 and the Titans from 2014 to 2015.

Wooden joined the Chargers in 2013 and oversaw the team’s pro and college scouting departments. Before joining Los Angeles, he spent 16 seasons with the Jets from 1997 to 2012, working his way up from pro personnel assistant to assistant director of player personnel in his last six seasons.

