Chargers make multiple trades in Mel Kiper’s latest two-round mock draft

The Chargers are a prime candidate to trade down in the first round of this year’s draft, which is what ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. sees them doing in his latest two-round projections.

Los Angeles moves back six spots with the Vikings, who come up to select quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The Bolts add pick No. 23 and a 2025 first-rounder.

With pick No. 11, the Chargers select offensive tackle J.C. Latham.

The Chargers want to run the ball more efficiently, which Latham could aid.

Hulking at 6-foot-6 and 360 pounds, Latham is a force in pass protection and the run game with a great combination of size, strength, physicality and agility, projecting as a starter from Day 1.

Latham would likely replace Trey Pipkins at right tackle, but he possesses the versatility to play guard.

Later in the first round, Los Angeles takes Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

The Chargers need to get younger and faster at the positional, and Worthy, who ran the fastest 40 time (4.21) in combine history, would bring that.

Los Angeles trading down doesn’t end there, as the Rams move up 15 spots to take QB Michael Penix Jr. The Bolts acquire Nos. 52, 83 and 196.

With their second-round pick, the Chargers draft defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro.

Orhorhoro is a versatile player capable of playing different spots along the defensive line, and he plays with great size, strength and athleticism.

