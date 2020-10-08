Chargers moving forward with Justin Herbert as starting quarterback

The future is now.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn announced Thursday that the team will keep rookie Justin Herbert as the starting quarterback the rest of the season.

“This is why we brought him here: to be our franchise quarterback,” Lynn said.

Herbert was given the duties after Tyrod Taylor was ruled out prior to the Week 2 matchup against the Chiefs with a punctured lung.

The first-round pick proved his worth in the past three games, almost guiding Los Angeles to victory in each one. Herbert has amassed 931 yards, six total touchdowns and three interceptions.

Herbert will look to continue his dominance this upcoming Monday night against the Saints.