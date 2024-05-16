Chargers mock Harrison Butker after remarks about women giving up careers

The Los Angeles Chargers took a swipe at Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who is facing backlash over recent comments in which he suggested women prioritize being a homemaker over pursuing a career.

Shortly after the NFL released its 2024 schedule Wednesday, the Chargers took to social platform X with a three-and-half-minute Sims-like video that took hits at each of their NFL opponents and some of their well-known players.

Toward the end of the video, an animation of a No. 7 Chiefs player — Butker’s jersey number — was shown working in the kitchen, baking, cleaning, and appearing to have trouble with a flower arrangement.

Butker, 28, found himself mired in controversy this week following his 20-minute commencement speech at Benedictine College in which he railed against Pride month, President Biden, abortion, and women in the workforce.

“I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. How many of you are sitting here now about to cross the stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you’re going to get in your career?” Butker said to students at the Catholic liberal arts school.

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited abut your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,” he continued.

The Chiefs kicker shared the story of how his wife who pursued the “vocation” of being his partner and a mother to their children.

“I say all of this to you because I’ve seen it firsthand … how much happier someone can be when they disregard the outside noise and move closer and closer to God’s will in their life,” he said. “Isabella’s dream of having a career might not have come true, but if you asked her today, if she has any regrets on her decision, she would laugh out loud without hesitation and say, ‘heck no,’” he said, referring to his wife Isabelle.

His comments immediately drew criticism across social media and a petition calling for his dismissal has more than 115,000 signatures as of Thursday.

The NFL appeared to attempt distancing itself from Butker’s remarks earlier this week.

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity,” Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, told People magazine. “His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

The Hill reached out to the Kansas City Chiefs for comment.

Former Kansas City Commissioner Justice Horn weighed in on the issue, writing on X, “Harrison Butker doesn’t represent Kansas City nor has he ever. Kansas City has always been a place that welcomes, affirms, and embraces our LGBTQ+ community members.”

Earlier in the speech, Butker waged a series of attacks against Biden, criticizing the leader’s policies on abortion, gender ideology and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues. Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for the degenerate cultural values and media all stem from pervasiveness of disorder,” he said, adding later, “Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith, but at the same time is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally.”

Butker also indirectly referenced Pride month as representing “deadly sins.”

Biden is only the second Catholic U.S. president, often attending Saturday evening mass with his family near his home in Wilmington, Del., or in Washington, D.C. The White House has maintained Biden’s faith is personal to him, though he has been forced to balance it with certain hot-button issues, notably reproductive rights.

Updated at 1:52 p.m. EDT

