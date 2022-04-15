Chargers mock draft roundup: Who analysts are projecting 2 weeks out

The NFL draft is less than two weeks away, and there still isn’t a great consensus on how the draft will go.

The Chargers will select No. 17 overall. In terms of needs, it seems like offensive tackle, defensive tackle, and wide receiver are at the top of the list. Although, you never know when general manager Tom Telesco is running the show.

Here’s who the experts have Los Angeles selecting with its first-round pick.

NFL Media’s Adam Rank: Alabama WR Jameson Williams

“So glad you kept Mike Williams. He’s awesome. You know I love Keenan Allen as well. I will say this: You can never have too many weapons to put around Justin Herbert. Jameson Williams is a stud and could have been the first receiver off the board if not for his injury. But you get value here at No. 17, and he can be ready for you during the playoff push. Don’t worry, you’ll make the playoffs this year. ”

Pro Football Focus’ Seth Galina: Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt

“With Joseph-Day in the fold, the Chargers take Devonte Wyatt, most likely the top three-technique interior defender in the draft. Joseph-Day played just under 50% of his snaps as a nose tackle in Chargers head coach Brandon Staley’s 2020 Los Angeles Rams defense. Wyatt would then fit slightly better at this pick than his Georgia teammate Jordan Davis, who played more nose tackle as a Bulldog. To be clear, both are good fits and both lined up across the interior of the defensive line in college, but the addition of Joseph-Day may indicate that the team is looking for more of a three-technique instead.”

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

“The Chargers drafted a foundational piece on offense last year with Rashawn Slater at left tackle. They might be able to do it again at right tackle with Penning, who will compete for the starting job from day one and could also provide depth at guard if needed.”

The Ringer’s Danny Kelley: Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

“The Chargers found themselves a long-term left tackle in Rashawn Slater last year but they still need more talent on their offensive line. Penning has the athletic skill set to play at the right tackle spot for L.A. and should help solidify Justin Herbert’s pass-protecting unit.”

Fox Sports’ Jason McIntyre: Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

“I wonder if Justin Herbert is having flashbacks to his right tackle, Storm Norton, getting abused in the Week 17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders? Norton gave up 11 pressures and eight hurries. He also gave up nine pressures vs. Dallas and eight to the Patriots (both losses). It’ll be a major upset if the Chargers don’t take a tackle.”

Establish The Run’s Evan Silva: Ohio State WR Chris Olave

“The Bolts need a true vertical receiver to capitalize on Justin Herbert’s downfield arm; Herbert ranked an inexcusable 18th in average depth of target (7.6 yards) among 33 qualified QBs last year. Olave’s game has limitations — he’s a long-speed (4.39) finesse receiver ticketed almost strictly for the perimeter — but Olave would perfectly complement big-bodied Mike Williams and aging slot man Keenan Allen.”

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards: Ohio State WR Chris Olave

“Cincinnati saw how beneficial three wide receiver sets were for Joe Burrow, so adding a player the caliber of Chris Olave gives them the chance to spread coverage thin. Justin Herbert should be able to put up career numbers with this offensive structure.”

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso: Boston College OL Zion Johnson

“The Chargers can better protect Justin Herbert, and with Johnson staring them in the face they make him their pick to be plugged in at right guard instantly.”

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.: Georgia NT Jordan Davis

“The Chargers need a right tackle, but with Trevor Penning off the board, I don’t feel great about the value here. In fact, my next tackle in this mock doesn’t go off the board until No. 42. Let’s move instead to another need for L.A. and fill it with Davis, who at 6-foot-6 and 341 pounds is used to being a hole-filler. He has unique physical tools for his size, and he makes everyone around him better because of the space he eats. This is how Brandon Staley’s defense can level up in 2022.”