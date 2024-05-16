Chargers Mock Chiefs’ Harrison Butker in Schedule Release Video and Make Him a ‘Homemaker’: Watch

In the LA Chargers' video, Butker is turned into a Sim that is seen tending to flowers, baking and cleaning in the kitchen

The Los Angeles Chargers trolled Chiefs' Harrison Butker in their season schedule announcement

In the Sims-themed video, Butker's Sim is seen cooking and cleaning in the kitchen

On May 11, Butker delivered a commencement speech attacking working women and encouraging female graduates to embrace being a "homemaker"

The Los Angeles Chargers wasted no time in showing their disapproval of Harrison Butker's comments about women.

Amid the ongoing discourse around Butker, 28, and his controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College's graduation ceremony on May 11 — in which he took aim at working women and encouraged female graduates to embrace being a "homemaker" — the Chargers social media team included the Chiefs kicker in their 2024 schedule announcement video.

For the video, the Chargers used the popular video game The Sims to create characters of various players and fans from the NFL teams they'll be playing this season to roll out the game dates.

And at the end of the video, they left an easter egg — the Sim version of Butker, in his No. 7 Kansas City Chiefs jersey, is in the kitchen cooking and cleaning.

Los Angeles Chargers/YouTube LA Chargers make SIM character of Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker baking

Butker's Sim appears to be baking a pie, wiping down kitchen countertops and making a floral arrangement in the video.

Butker's Sim quickly made the rounds on social media, with many NFL fans applauding the Chargers social media team for their clever jab at Butker's recent controversy.

should we REALLY make our schedule release video in the sims?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 16, 2024

The inspiration behind showing Butker as a homemaker originated in the portion of his graduation speech where he spoke about his wife and directly addressed the women at the Catholic college.

Butker said, “I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother." He added that he is "beyond blessed" because Isabelle "would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all: Homemaker.”

Jamie Squire/Getty Harrison Butker, Isabelle Butker, and their baby after the Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri.

"Isabelle's dream of having a career might not have come true, but if you ask her today if she has any regrets on her decision, she would laugh out loud without hesitation, and say, 'Hey, no.'"

Speaking directly to the female graduates, Butker said, “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,”



During his speech, Butker spoke about the “diabolical lies told to women,” and disparaged families who utilize access to abortion, in vitro fertilization (IVF) and surrogacy. He also said Pride Month represented "deadly sins."

On Wednesday, the NFL issued a statement to PEOPLE in which the league disavowed Butker's comments, saying in part that his "views are not those of the NFL as an organization."



