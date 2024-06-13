Chargers minicamp: Rookie CB Tarheeb Still shines on Day 2

rook got it on lock pic.twitter.com/myt8NliNMN — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) June 12, 2024

Mandatory minicamp is an excellent way for rookies to catch the attention of the coaching staff ahead of training camp.

On Day 1, it was wide receiver Ladd McConkey. On the second day, it was cornerback Tarheeb Still who stole the show.

According to the team’s writer, Eric Smith, Still nabbed an interception in a seven-on-seven drill and added a pair of pass deflections.

Still, the fifth-round selection of this year’s draft, was a ball magnet coming out of Maryland as he finished his final collegiate season with five picks, which was tied for the fifth-most in the FBS. He was one of only two players to have two multi-interception games.

Still has a refined skillset, with the reactive athleticism to stay with receivers in coverage and the ball skills to create turnovers.

Still can play inside or outside, but he is likely to play in the slot and compete with Ja’Sir Taylor for the starting job.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire