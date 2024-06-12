Chargers minicamp: Justin Herbert, Ladd McConkey building fast rapport

The departures of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams were a big hit to Justin Herbert, as they were his favorite targets. However, Herbert seems to be building a new connection with another wideout.

Herbert and rookie Ladd McConkey were clicking as the Chargers opened up mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, McConkey caught four of Herbert’s passes, including a third-down conversion. Popper added that McConkey primarily worked out of the slot and highlighted his route running.

The strong chemistry between Herbert and McConkey has carried over from OTAs (organized team activities), where the two began to develop their rapport.

McConkey is arguably the best separator in the group. Like Allen when he was on the Chargers, he got the ball a lot because of his ability to consistently make himself open at all levels of the field.

It will be fun to watch the connection continue to materialize.

