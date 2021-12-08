Chargers’ Mike Williams, Chris Harris Jr. placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Mike Williams and Chris Harris Jr are joining Keenan Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Allen was initially placed on the list on Monday after testing positive. Vaccinated, he needs two negative tests within 24 hours and no symptoms to play this weekend against the Giants.

Brandon Staley said at his media availability that he is hopeful the team receives “good news.”

As for Williams and Harris, both are unvaccinated, so they automatically cannot play against New York, according to L.A. Time’s Jeff Miller.

The bigger question remains if the two tested positive or not. If so, they will have to isolate for ten days away from the team, meaning they would not play next Thursday night against the Chiefs.

In other related news, Linval Joseph was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list and will play this Sunday after missing the last three games.