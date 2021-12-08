Chargers' Mike Williams and Chris Harris Jr. added to COVID-19 reserve list

The Chargers will be without starting wide receiver Mike Williams this week. Since he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, he can't become eligible to play Sunday against the Giants. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers placed wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday.

Both players are not vaccinated, knocking them out of the team’s game Sunday against the New York Giants.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen went on the COVID list Monday. Since Allen is vaccinated, he could rejoin the team in time to play Sunday.

Defensive tackle Linval Joseph, who had been on the COVID list, returned to practice Wednesday.

Coach Brandon Staley is scheduled to meet with the media this afternoon.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.