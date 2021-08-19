Chargers’ Michael Badgley gets leg up in kicking competition

After releasing Alex Kessman ahead of the mandatory roster cut deadline, the Chargers now have themselves a two-man battle for the starting kicking duties between Michael Badgley and Tristan Vizcaino.

Leading up to the preseason opener against the Rams, it appeared to be Vizcaino in the driver’s seat. But now, Badgley is giving him a run for his money.

Today at the first joint practice with the 49ers, Vizcaino had his worst outing of the summer, finishing 3-for-6, with his successful attempts being from 38, 42 and 46 yards and his misses coming from 33, 50 and 52 yards out.

Badgley, meanwhile, capitalized off of his woeful performance, making 5-of-6 field goals from the same distances that Vizcaino kicked from.

Earlier this week at practice, Vizcaino was a perfect 6-of-6 while Badgley only missed one of his six attempts.

I still believe Vizcaino is the front-runner based on overall consistency and given the fact that he was the first kicker on the field for both the kickoff and field goal of the first preseason game.

However, the roles may change this upcoming Sunday when Los Angeles takes on San Francisco.